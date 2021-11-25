Businesses decorate windows with festive holiday scenes

More Villages businesses than ever will show their holiday spirit on their storefronts this year. The Villages Commercial Property Management has organized a window painting initiative for the past 15 years in which businesses in town squares and shopping plazas decorate their windows with holiday scenes. This year, 42 businesses — the most participants since this initiative started — will paint their windows with everything from the Grinch to gingerbread houses.
“It’s a great way for our hometown businesses to get creative and show holiday cheer,” said Beverly Huffman, property manager for The Villages Commercial Property Management.
Businesses are decorating this week through Dec. 3.
Village Cycles, the Spice & Tea Exchange and Petsense are a few of the business that have decorated or plan to decorate for the initiative.
