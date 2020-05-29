Businesses bounce back after reemerging From state’s shutdown order

April was a difficult time for many businesses and restaurants in the country, including those in The Villages, but things seem to be turning around.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many business owners had to modify the way they did business or shut their doors all together. Retail spending in the U.S. dropped 16.4% in April, beating the previous record of 8.3% held in March, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
And although many businesses in The Villages have struggled financially under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order, it seems there is a light at the end of the tunnel as restrictions have loosened and businesses are being allowed to reopen to the public.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.