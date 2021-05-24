Business expanding in Wildwood, Sumter County

A global leader in manufacturing construction materials is strengthening its ties to Wildwood with a new expansion.
MAPEI, an Italian-based company, recently broke ground on a new 260,000-square-foot production and distribution facility at Shamrock Industrial Park off County Road 462.
The commitment from MAPEI is yet another example of how the industrial and manufacturing industries are recognizing the potential in Wildwood, said Jason McHugh, city manager.
“It really puts us on the map and shows we can compete with other cities, other parts of the country and really the world,” he said. “That we can attract an Italian manufacturer like MAPEI to invest in Wildwood really shows the potential we have here. It’s huge for us.”
