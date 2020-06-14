Business boom

Even in the aftermath of the Great Recession, commercial development in The Villages grew at a rapid pace. More than 2,000 business establishments operated in The Villages metropolitan statistical area at the end of the fourth quarter 2019. That’s a 65.4% increase over the past decade. The increase in population to around 132,000 people as of April 2019 accounts not only for the increase in new business, but also total market value of residential and commercial property in the MSA. The Villages MSA ranked No. 1 in the state in the percentage gain of market value over the past decade, growing
107% to just a little more than $19 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.