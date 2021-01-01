Business blooms for growers of ornamental plants, flowers

The business of helping gardens grow is looking a little greener.
Nationwide horticulture sales stood at $13.8 billion in 2019, up from $11.7 billion a decade ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recently released Census of Horticulture.
Florida had 1,689 horticulture businesses as of 2019, the most in the nation, according to the USDA. The state’s $1.93 billion in horticulture sales is the second highest in the U.S., trailed only by California.
The Sunshine State’s ornamental plant sales in 2019 from wholesale operations alone — which comprises the vast majority of the state’s horticulture business — grew 13% from 2018, according to the USDA. That growth came despite an 18% decrease in the number of businesses.
Anecdotal evidence from local ornamental plant growers suggest the industry is growing still.
