Bullen’s lone hit lifts VHS baseball past Eustis

The Villages High School baseball team made a little music late Thursday night at VHS.
The Buffalo debuted a one-hit wonder — senior Cole Bullen’s game-winning RBI single in extra innings standing as their only base hit of the night — as VHS finally broke through for a 1-0 victory over visiting Eustis.
VHS (2-2 overall) was stymied offensively for the first seven innings, with Panthers starter Scout Updike striking out 10 and making the Buffalo look uneasy at the plate.
The Villages eventually got to Updike’s replacement (Cody Bruns) in the eighth inning, with back-to-back walks drawn by senior Brenden Shipp and eighth-grader Lincoln Gagne setting up Bullen’s game-ending drive that one-hopped the wall in right.
