Build strength, improve balance with ballet

Sometimes people can’t escape the pull of being a teacher.
Carolyn Hosman taught dance including ballet, for many years and figured she was finished when she moved to The Villages in 2012.
She started substituting for the previous ballet teacher who had broken a rib. When that teacher moved back north, Hosman took over the class and filled in teaching ever since.
“Guess it’s in my blood,” said Hosman, of the Village of Springdale.
Hosman teaches two levels of beginning classes and two levels of intermediate classes at the Enrichment Academy, with each class running for eight weeks. Her classes meet either at Fenney Regional Recreation Complex or at Saddlebrook Recreation Center.
“My hope for them is they’ll improve their balance and their posture, and to build core body strength,” Hosman said.
She goes through the basic steps with her students, starting out on the barre.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.