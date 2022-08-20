Build strength, balance with tai chi classes

In the short time Derrick Void has taught tai chi in The Villages, he is impressed with his students.
“The energy is off the charts,” Void said. “They’re interested and enthusiastic about learning.”
The Summerfield resident started leading the Tai Chi for the Soul class for the Enrichment Academy in October 2021.
“We’re laughing all the time,” Void said. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet some great people from different professions and different areas of the world. I appreciate being at this season of time in The Villages, with the positive outlook everyone has for longevity.”
During the class, which runs twice a week for eight sessions, Void leads a short warm-up. After showing the proper way to stand, Void leads the group in some basic movements. He scans the room to make sure everyone is doing the movement the right way before proceeding to the next move.
