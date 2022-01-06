Buffalo wrestlers qualify for regionals for 2nd time

The Villages High School wrestling team finished second Wednesday in the Class 1A-District 5 Duals, qualifying for the regional competition for just the second time in program history.
What seemed — on the surface — to be a solid all-around performance, turned out to be anything but for the Buffalo.
High expectations outweighed the district’s second-place trophy inside the VHS Athletic Center, as The Villages finished runner-up to Hernando (Brooksville) in the annual team dual competition.
Host VHS went 2-1 on the day — toppling Dunnellon and Weeki Wachee — before being blasted by Class 1A power Hernando in a 64-18 defeat.
