Buffalo, Wildcats ready for annual showdown

Just seven miles of road separate The Villages High School and Wildwood Middle High School and, while the state of each team may vary from year to year, the intensity of their annual matchup is always high.
Three of the past five meetings between the teams have been decided by a single score.
Tonight, the Wildcats (5-2) are seeking their first win in the series since 2017, while the Buffalo (2-4) look to prove they’re still the big brother in the rivalry and keep their postseason hopes alive.
Pride is on the line in Death Valley tonight.
