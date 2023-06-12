Buffalo use practice as teaching moments

A buffalo mural is painted on both long walls of The Villages High School’s gym, with the slogan “Ready to stampede.”
That’s the mindset VHS girls’ basketball head coach Marquez Porter Jr. expects from his team: ready to stampede.
That’s the point of the summer conditioning sessions, to get the team ready for their winter season. These practices, which kicked off Wednesday, will be held every Monday and Wednesday.
But like Porter’s system, these practices are all about tempo. Practice runs fast.
It’s less about getting ready and more about coming ready, Porter said, while conditioning is to make sure everyone knows what to do, not to lay down the fundamentals.
“There’s no time to get ready. There’s no time to show y’all how to do this,” Porter told his players at the beginning of practice.
