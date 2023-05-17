Buffalo track & field running on sibling power

Three of the 11 sets of sibling members of The Villages High School track team include, from left, senior Llia Byron and her sister, freshman Abisola Byron; junior Katherine Probola, and her brother, freshman David Probola; freshman Allister Clarke, and his brother, junior Thatcher Clarke at The Villages High School track.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Teams with the best camaraderie will often say they are “like a family” or maybe even a sister or brotherhood.

The camaraderie amongst The Villages’ boys’ and girls’ track and field teams has reached elite levels.

Probably because they are — mostly family.

Eleven sets of siblings are spread across both squads and the Buffalo hope that all that sibling power will be the thing that powers the team as it prepares for the Class 2A State Championship Track & Field Meet at University of North Florida’s Visit JAX Stadium on May 18.

