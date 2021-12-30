Buffalo take 4th at battle, lose finale

Chandler Starks dove on the floor and scrambled with all his might before collecting a loose ball and soaring high to lay it through the rim. The basket didn’t count — Covington Catholic’s junior forward didn’t see the preceding free-throw attempt swish through the net — but it was symbolic of the effort the visiting Colonels showed Wednesday night in the Battle at The Villages finale.
“I just fell and nobody said anything,” Starks said with a laugh. “I don’t take plays off. I hustle to the ball whenever I can, and I guess I was just doing what we’re taught to do.” Covington (Park Hills, Ky.) outworked and outhustled the host Buffalo during Starks’ folly and throughout the tournament’s third-place game, cruising to an 81-60 victory inside the VHS Athletic Center.
