Buffalo take 4th at battle, lose finale

Q’Zorian Kennedy (1), of The Villages High School, drives to the basket and collides with Brady Hussey (14), of Covington Catholic (Ky.), during the Battle at The Villages finale.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Chandler Starks dove on the floor and scrambled with all his might before collecting a loose ball and soaring high to lay it through the rim. The basket didn’t count — Covington Catholic’s junior forward didn’t see the preceding free-throw attempt swish through the net — but it was symbolic of the effort the visiting Colonels showed Wednesday night in the Battle at The Villages finale.

“I just fell and nobody said anything,” Starks said with a laugh. “I don’t take plays off. I hustle to the ball whenever I can, and I guess I was just doing what we’re taught to do.” Covington (Park Hills, Ky.) outworked and outhustled the host Buffalo during Starks’ folly and throughout the tournament’s third-place game, cruising to an 81-60 victory inside the VHS Athletic Center.

