Buffalo surge past Forest late for win

Colt McDowell knows what he has in Sam Walters.
The University of Alabama signee did what he always does Tuesday night, leading The Villages High School boys basketball team in scoring for the sixth time in as many games with 28 points.
But the eighth-year head coach of the Buffalo also knows he needs what Gavin Eaton, Jared Thompson and others did late in a thrilling 62-61 victory over Forest (Ocala) inside the VHS Athletic Center.
Eaton’s putback dunk and Thompson’s clutch 3-pointer were key in setting up Walters’ finest moment of the back-and-forth affair, as the star forward’s go-ahead slam with 22.7 seconds left marked the ninth and final lead change of the contest.
