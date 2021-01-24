Buffalo storm back, stun Wildcats late

What was said in the locker room at halftime Saturday night likely stay between The Villages High School boys basketball players forever.
Whatever it was, though, it sparked the fifth double-digit comeback victory — and easily the most impressive — for the Buffalo this season.
The Villages awoke at the intermission to storm back from 17 down at the half, rallying past Wildwood, 73-70, before a raucous Senior Night crowd at the VHS Athletic Center.
VHS (10-6 overall) trailed 40-23 at the break and looked rather disinterested in knotting the season series with Wildwood (12-7) at a win apiece, but a players-only chat at halftime inspired the Buffalo to outscore the Wildcats 50-30 in the second half for a wild comeback victory.
