Buffalo still in control of division race

Every match between The Villages SC and Nona FC is a good one. The short but tense history of the two clubs has been exciting, even if the results heavily favor the Longhorns. Saturday’s fixture held the highest stakes of any meeting between the two sides with control of the USL League Two Southeast Division on the line, and the rivals played a game befitting of the situation at the H.G. Morse Range — a heavyweight tilt that ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving the Buffalo in control of their destiny, albeit by the thinnest of margins.
