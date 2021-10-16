Buffalo solve South Sumter

Sometimes it isn’t enough to simply end the drought. It helps to impose your will.
And that’s what The Villages High School did Friday night in beating rival South Sumter 33-7 for the first Buffalo victory in the rivalry’s short history.
Ed Williams hammered the Raiders for 223 yards rushing and two touchdowns, scoring a third on a swing pass. No less impressively, the Buffalo defense throttled South Sumter’s hurry-up-and-wear-you-down attack for all but one long drive.
“Our kids deserved this win tonight. They earned it,” said VHS coach Richard Pettus, water still dripping from his chin and his shirt after his players emptied a couple of water bottles in his direction.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
