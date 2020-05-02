Buffalo senior guard Wright signs with Marist College

In just one season donning a Buffalo uniform, Ricardo Wright did more than enough to earn the right to wear another one at the next level.
The senior guard on The Villages High School boys basketball team signed his national letter of intent Wednesday, continuing both his athletic and academic careers at Marist College in New York.
Wright first announced his verbal commitment to the Red Foxes last Sunday afternoon on social media, before officially inking his name later in the week.
