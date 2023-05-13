Buffalo see room for improvement

VHS coach Richard Pettus wanted to put his team in a tough situation for its spring game — a final exam of sorts, to wrap up the offseason practice sessions. A nearly two-hour road trip to take on a physical, run-heavy Union County team proved to be quite the test as the Buffalo trailed 28-0 at halftime when the game was called due to inclement weather.
Read this story and many others Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.