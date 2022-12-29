Buffalo see lead slip away in fourth

The Villages High School boys basketball team has a problem keeping its composure.
And it cost the Buffalo an opportunity to win their own tournament — again.
The Villages will come up empty for the ninth time in as many tries in the Battle at The Villages event, after the Buffalo let a double-digit lead slip away in a 52-50 semifinal defeat to Windermere Prep on Wednesday night inside the VHS Athletic Center.
VHS (6-6 overall) led by 13 early in the third quarter, before an inexperienced Buffalo bunch succumbed to the pressure — created by a talented opponent in Windermere (9-3) and a physical contest that seemingly overwhelmed the officiating at times — to ultimately drop into today’s third-place game.
