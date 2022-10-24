Buffalo Scholarship Foundation hosts successful golf tourney

A brisk morning temperature of around 55 degrees Fahrenheit did not stop 532 golfers from teeing off Saturday for the benefit of local students.
The annual Buffalo Scholarship Foundation Golf Tournament held at Palmer Legends Country Club, Glenview Champions Country Club and Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club raised thousands of dollars in scholarship funds.
The tournament had dozens of sponsors this year, including Gold Sponsors such as RoMac Building Supply, Wellborn Cabinet Inc., Rosen Materials, Gator Gypsum Inc. and Florida Paints.
A total of 133 teams with four players each competed in flights in a shotgun scramble format.
Mark Verkey addressed his contingent of around 180 golfers at Palmer Legends Country Club.
Verkey said one of the flights would enjoy the newly renovated Riley Grove nine, where updates were finished just the night before.
“We’re really looking forward to you all enjoying that,” Verkey said to the crowd.
