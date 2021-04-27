Buffalo’s leading scorer set for return

A Facebook group for supporters of The Villages SC was suddenly abuzz April 19. Word had gotten out that a fan favorite may soon be back on the Buffalo roster.
A day later, the club confirmed the news on its own social media accounts, posting a video of Leonardo Paiva announcing his return to The Villages for the 2021 USL League Two season.
“I saw the video of him saying was he was coming back,” said Jason Burden, founder of the Raging Herd, one of the club’s two supporter groups.
“I had to do a double take, because I thought, ‘No way.’”
