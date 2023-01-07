Buffalo’s defense strong in shutout

Friday night, The Villages High School girls soccer team faced one of the best teams in the area for the second time in three days and, for the second time in that span, played to a level result. The Buffalo (3-2-4) tied Forest (Ocala) 0-0 at the H.G. Morse Range, holding the Wildcats (9-2-1) to just their second scoreless result of the year. “It took a lot of effort with everyone — a lot of teamwork, a lot of staying together, keeping our heads,” senior midfielder Delaney Stradinger said. “The whole time, it was equal.” Both teams had stretches where they controlled play but neither was able to break through with a goal. The Villages had the better chances but couldn’t put away a final touch to get the win on the Class of 2023’s Senior Night.
