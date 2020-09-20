Buffalo runners continue to improve at home meet

The finish line was in sight, but the seconds were ticking away and Josh Arroyo didn’t have much left in the tank.
The Villages High School senior was trying to get back to a sub-20 minute 5K time but was flagging on the home stretch. Fortunately for him, his teammate, Glenndy Sierra, was right behind him with the words Arroyo needed to push himself across the finish.
“I had to push my friend to get under 20 because he didn’t have it in him at the end and I tried to push him at the end to get there,” Sierra said.
Arroyo narrowly missed the mark, officially clocking in at 20 minutes and 1.5 seconds, but the improvement — 35 seconds better than his time last week — was more important than the symbolic milestone.
