Buffalo romp to district crown

The trademark play of The Villages High School boys basketball team was on full display Friday night.
So, too, was the collection of a trophy that's become almost tradition in its own right.
A relentless defensive effort that oppressed yet another opponent led the Buffalo to their fourth straight district title, as The Villages dominated Eustis for a 65-29 victory in the Class 4A-District 5 Tournament final inside the VHS Athletic Center.
