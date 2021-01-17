Buffalo return, roll past King at Forest MLK event

For two weeks, the game was taken away from The Villages High School boys basketball team.
On Saturday night in Ocala, the Buffalo made up for all the lost time.
VHS returned to the floor following a 10-day pause due to COVID-19 — and did so emphatically — as The Villages trounced King (Tampa) 75-29 in the MLK Weekend Classic at Forest High School.
The Buffalo used a momentous second quarter — outscoring the Lions 30-4 in the period — and had more made shots than King had even attempted midway through the fourth quarter, finishing a season-best 65% shooting from the floor (31-of-48) in the win.
