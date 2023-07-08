Buffalo ready for showdown vs. Longhorns

The Villages SC’s Lucas Muaro, left, will take part in the Buffalo’s battle against the Nona FC Longhorns tonight.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

Despite the ups and downs of this season, one thing has not changed for The Villages SC: the club has maintained control of its destiny. While the Buffalo have viewed every match as a final for most of the summer, tonight’s is the most important yet. With rival Nona FC coming to town, The Villages has a chance to vault into first place in the Southeast Division and gain a four-point lead over the Longhorns on the table with two matches remaining. “We were obviously very focused this week,” wing back Nicolai Muench said. “We worked on a lot of our game, a little bit on their game, but especially our game, and I think we’re prepared for (tonight).”

Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.