Buffalo ready for showdown vs. Longhorns

Despite the ups and downs of this season, one thing has not changed for The Villages SC: the club has maintained control of its destiny. While the Buffalo have viewed every match as a final for most of the summer, tonight’s is the most important yet. With rival Nona FC coming to town, The Villages has a chance to vault into first place in the Southeast Division and gain a four-point lead over the Longhorns on the table with two matches remaining. “We were obviously very focused this week,” wing back Nicolai Muench said. “We worked on a lot of our game, a little bit on their game, but especially our game, and I think we’re prepared for (tonight).”
