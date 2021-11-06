Buffalo perfect entering playoffs

With less than six minutes to play, members of The Villages High School football team began to dance and sing along on the sideline to “Have You Ever Seen The Rain?” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. The Buffalo indeed saw the rain Friday night in New Port Richey — torrential downpours plagued most of their regular-season finale — and they also witnessed the program cap yet another historic 10-game slate. VHS wrapped up its third undefeated regular-season campaign in the last four years in emphatic fashion, as the Buffalo pummeled River Ridge in a 47-7 road victory. With the win, The Villages likely clinches a first-round bye in the Class 4A playoff picture, with the statewide postseason field revealed Sunday.
