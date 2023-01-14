Buffalo pass their physical vs. Celtics

Historically, the rivalry between The Villages and Trinity Catholic (Ocala) on the hardwood is often decided by physicality and toughness.
That much held true Friday night inside of a packed VHS Athletic Center, where the Buffalo imposed their will — particularly in the second half — to roll to a 76-49 victory over the visiting Celtics.
VHS collected 15 more rebounds (41-26) and 10 more offensive boards (14-4) to dominate the glass, while also utilizing its relentless press defense to force Trinity Catholic into 22 turnovers.
