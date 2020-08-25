Buffalo open fall football with camp

Richard Pettus couldn’t even make it eight minutes Monday afternoon without letting out some emotion. “High school football, baby!” Pettus, the 18th-year head coach of The Villages High School football team, yelled to his squad as they began warmup stretches. “It’s here, boys! It’s finally here!” The exclamation resulted in a roar of approval back from the Buffalo, as VHS held its first practice of the 2020 campaign — taking the field in helmets for the first time since last November. “I couldn’t be more excited,” Pettus said. “The coaches are excited, the players are excited, and you just feel real thankful to be out there again.”
