Buffalo one win from division championship

Having secured a playoff berth, The Villages SC is now one win away from clinching its fourth division title, and the hardest job for coach Anderson DaSilva between now and Saturday will be deciding on a roster for the regular-season finale.
The Buffalo defeated Swan City SC 4-0 on Wednesday night at the H.G. Morse Range with half of their goals coming after a late round of substitutions.
“The subs that we had in, they did raise the level,” DaSilva said. “They had more intensity, more speed, and they were hungry to be there and make a difference.”
