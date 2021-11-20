Buffalo make quick work of Indians, Advance to regional final

It was everything but the lunch pail.
The Villages High School football team put together a workmanlike performance in Friday night's Class 4A-Region 2 semifinals, clocking in and punching out Keystone Heights for a 34-6 victory at The H.G. Morse Range.
The Buffalo (11-0) controlled the line of scrimmage, clamped down on the Indians (10-2) defensively and claimed the turnover battle to keep their dream season alive behind an overwhelmingly physical effort.
VHS limited a ground-and-pound Keystone offense to just 103 yards rushing — well below its 351.7 yards-per-game average — while the Buffalo themselves racked up 271 yards of offense and found the end zone five times.
