Buffalo make quick work of Indians, Advance to regional final

VHS running back Ed Williams soars over the pile for a touchdown against Keystone Heights in the second quarter of Friday's Class4A-Region2 semifinal game.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

It was everything but the lunch pail.

The Villages High School football team put together a workmanlike performance in Friday night's Class 4A-Region 2 semifinals, clocking in and punching out Keystone Heights for a 34-6 victory at The H.G. Morse Range.

The Buffalo (11-0) controlled the line of scrimmage, clamped down on the Indians (10-2) defensively and claimed the turnover battle to keep their dream season alive behind an overwhelmingly physical effort.

VHS limited a ground-and-pound Keystone offense to just 103 yards rushing — well below its 351.7 yards-per-game average — while the Buffalo themselves racked up 271 yards of offense and found the end zone five times.

Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.