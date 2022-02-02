Buffalo make quick work of ’Canes in playoff rout

The Villages High School boys’ soccer team will be well rested for the Class 4A-District 5 championship Thursday night.
The Buffalo (10-2-1) needed less than half an hour to win their match against Lake Weir (7-12) Tuesday at the H.G. Morse Range, dispatching the Hurricanes 8-0 before the halftime buzzer sounded.
“We knew we were the stronger team, so we came out with a stronger mindset,” senior midfielder Joao Ribeiro said. “We knew if we let them build up and do their thing, we could be in trouble, but we just came out with a strong mindset and got the job done.”
The Villages dominated throughout the abridged contest, peppering the Lake Weir goal with shots, striking gold nearly as often as not and scoring in bunches.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.