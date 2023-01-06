Buffalo make most of shot vs. Wildcats

There was only one game scheduled between The Villages High School and Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball teams this year, but the fans that packed into the Woodshed Thursday night got their money’s worth from the contest. The Buffalo came out on the winning side of a back-and-forth affair, beating the rival Wildcats 67-64 at WMHS. “Anytime you can come into a rival like Wildwood and win like this, it’s real special,” VHS head coach Colt McDowell said. “We didn’t play our best, they had a lot to do with that, but we stuck with it and we found a way to win.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.