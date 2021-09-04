Buffalo make it look easy In romp

VHS running back Ed Williams pulls away from Crystal River cornerback Nehemiah Morgan for some of his 114 yards.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Richard Pettus wasn’t happy with all the third-and-long situations The Villages High School football team faced in its season-opening win a week ago.

So the Buffalo did right by their head coach in a big way Friday night.

VHS didn’t even encounter a third down until just before halftime of its dominating Week 2 performance, using a blistering start to dismantle Crystal River early in a 49-7 victory at The H.G. Morse Range.

The Villages (2-0) racked up 367 yards of offense - 114 coming from senior fullback Ed Williams on five carries for his second 100-yard performance in as many weeks - with the Buffalo scoring on all six of their first-half possessions to roll over the visiting Pirates (0-2).

