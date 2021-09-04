Buffalo make it look easy In romp

Richard Pettus wasn’t happy with all the third-and-long situations The Villages High School football team faced in its season-opening win a week ago.
So the Buffalo did right by their head coach in a big way Friday night.
VHS didn’t even encounter a third down until just before halftime of its dominating Week 2 performance, using a blistering start to dismantle Crystal River early in a 49-7 victory at The H.G. Morse Range.
The Villages (2-0) racked up 367 yards of offense - 114 coming from senior fullback Ed Williams on five carries for his second 100-yard performance in as many weeks - with the Buffalo scoring on all six of their first-half possessions to roll over the visiting Pirates (0-2).
