Buffalo lose in a runaway

The Villages High School football team searched for answers to no avail all Friday night long.
And now the Buffalo find themselves on the outside looking in at the state’s playoff picture.
VHS failed to slow down a fierce Mount Dora rushing attack and couldn’t muster any offensive rhythm itself, leading to a 42-7 road loss that dampers its postseason aspirations.
The Buffalo (2-4 overall, 0-1 district), who were without starting quarterback Danny Bitting because of injury, found the end zone just once — committing two turnovers and turning the ball over three more times on downs — while the Hurricanes (5-2, 2-0) rushed for 285 hard-earned yards in the lopsided contest.
“I just hurt for our kids,” VHS head coach Richard Pettus said. “We’re obviously just not there right now — we’re not playing well enough and we’re not coaching well enough — and we’ve got to keep working as a team.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.