Buffalo look to conclude regular season play with victory

The Villages SC will host Tampa Bay United tonight in its USL League Two regular-season finale. The teams have already secured the Southeast Division’s two playoff spots and the Buffalo clinched the division two weeks ago with their 2-1 win over FC Florida.
So what is there to play for?
A lot, it turns out.
“Hopefully we have a few more games after this, but it could be the second-to-last game of the season,” The Villages SC forward Nick Butler said. “We hope not, but it’s important to win as much as possible and to leave here feeling like we gave the fans a good performance and that they look forward to seeing us next season.”
