Buffalo knock out Trinity Catholic late

Facing its first real test of the season, The Villages High School football team brought all the right answers Friday night in Ocala. The Buffalo started fast and finished strong against Trinity Catholic in a battle of unbeatens, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull out a 27-25 victory on Dunlap Field at Celtic Stadium. Behind three touchdowns from junior running back Ed Williams and a collective effort defensively, VHS moved to 3-0 with the win. “I’m going to give us an ‘A’ because we found a way to get it done,” Buffalo head coach Richard Pettus said.
