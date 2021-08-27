Buffalo kick off season tonight in Lecanto

The Villages High School quarterback Brandon Kennard makes a throw against Wesley Chapel in the first quarter of the preseason Kickoff Classic at the H.G. Morse Range on Thursday.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Despite flashes of brilliance in last week's 27-0 preseason victory over Wesley Chapel, The Villages High School football team by and large felt it could've played better.

The Buffalo will get their first opportunity to prove their potential tonight, as VHS kicks off its 2021 regular-season campaign on the road at Lecanto.

The Villages opens the new year after finishing 6-1 in 2020 - recording the program's second undefeated regular season in three years - before stumbling in the regional quarterfinals. Lecanto finished 4-3 in Wyndell "Chop" Alexander's first season as head coach a year ago.

