The Villages High School football team started its season 1-0 on Friday night.
And the Buffalo would like to just leave it at that.
VHS preserved through penalties and mental lapses throughout a 42-7 victory on the road at Lecanto, ultimately earning its fourth consecutive season-opening win.
Senior Ed Williams ran for 136 yards and found the end zone three times to lift The Villages, who overcame 14 flags for 137 yards and numerous behind-the-chain instances offensively.
“We feel like we beat ourselves tonight … just not on the scoreboard,” said Williams, who scored twice on the ground and once through the air. “We didn’t have things going right - especially with all the penalties in the first half - but we came together to finish it the right way. It feels good to know we can bounce back from adversity like we did.”
