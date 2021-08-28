Villager Backstory: Philip Bailey

Philip Bailey has called The Villages home for more than six years, but even now he can find it hard to settle down and relax.

“I was someone who was always going in my working days,” the Village of Poinciana resident said with a laugh. “I had two careers, and both kept me busy.”

Bailey’s first career was in the military, where he was in ROTC in college, earning his private pilot’s license in the process. After graduation, he went to pilot training in Phoenix, where he was one of seven students in his class.

“Given the size of the class, I got to choose the aircraft I wanted to fly in,” he recalled. “I chose the F-4, which was one of the most produced U.S. military aircraft during the Cold War.”

 By James Dinan, Daily Sun Staff Writer

The Villages High School football team started its season 1-0 on Friday night.

And the Buffalo would like to just leave it at that.

VHS preserved through penalties and mental lapses throughout a 42-7 victory on the road at Lecanto, ultimately earning its fourth consecutive season-opening win.

Senior Ed Williams ran for 136 yards and found the end zone three times to lift The Villages, who overcame 14 flags for 137 yards and numerous behind-the-chain instances offensively.

“We feel like we beat ourselves tonight … just not on the scoreboard,” said Williams, who scored twice on the ground and once through the air. “We didn’t have things going right - especially with all the penalties in the first half - but we came together to finish it the right way. It feels good to know we can bounce back from adversity like we did.”

