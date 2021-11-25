Buffalo in rare position of underdog — and loving it

Pride is the backbone of The Villages High School football program.
Over the years when that’s been challenged, the Buffalo have found ways to rally more often than not.
Has their mettle ever been tested like it will be this Friday night in the Class 4A Region 2 final, when VHS travels to the Space Coast to take on No. 1 Cocoa?
Probably not, but don’t expect the Buffalo to sink themselves into their culture any shallower to potentially pull off a colossal upset because of it.
“I love us over anybody,” senior co-captain TJ Kennedy said. “I love us being the underdog. When you’re the underdog, you’ve got something to prove. I love this team feeling like it has something to prove.”
