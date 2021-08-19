Buffalo host Wesley Chapel in Kickoff Classic Exhibition

There’s nothing “unofficial” about the excitement surrounding The Villages High School football team this season.
Even if its first appearance of the fall is every bit of the word.
The Buffalo host Wesley Chapel in a Kickoff Classic exhibition tonight at The H.G. Morse Range, with the preseason contest featuring three quarters of varsity play — and a fourth quarter of junior-varsity action — kicking off at 7 p.m.
VHS will take the gridiron for the first time since last November, when the Buffalo finished a pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign with a 6-1 record overall.
