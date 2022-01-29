Buffalo hold off spirited Raiders

Forward Sam Walters, of the Villages High School, is fouled by guard George Mullins, of South Sumter High School, in the third quarter Friday in Bushnell. The Villages defeated South Sumter 63-58.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

The Villages High School boys basketball team found itself facing a mountain of adversity Friday night in Bushnell.

Portions of the uphill battle were self-inflicted — namely a sluggish start and 16 turnovers — while some was out of its control — bouts of inconsistent officiating and a spirited fight from South Sumter on its Senior Night.

But the Buffalo persevered to climb their way into the win column, holding off a late push from the Raiders to secure a 63-58 road victory.

