Buffalo hold off spirited Raiders

The Villages High School boys basketball team found itself facing a mountain of adversity Friday night in Bushnell.
Portions of the uphill battle were self-inflicted — namely a sluggish start and 16 turnovers — while some was out of its control — bouts of inconsistent officiating and a spirited fight from South Sumter on its Senior Night.
But the Buffalo persevered to climb their way into the win column, holding off a late push from the Raiders to secure a 63-58 road victory.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.