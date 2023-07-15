Buffalo go for Division Title vs. Tampa Bay

Pedro Santos remembers clinching The Villages SC’s last championship vividly. The Buffalo secured the 2021 Southeast Division title with one game remaining in the regular season and celebrated it on the field with the fans that night. “It was special, especially because our fans here come to all the games and support us,” the midfielder said. “There’s no better feeling than to finish our regular season with a title and defend our home field. ”The Buffalo have the chance to celebrate another division title tonight if they can defeat Tampa Bay United in the regular-season finale. While Santos is reflecting on the good times, though, his head coach reminded the team Friday morning of a different Buffalo win.
