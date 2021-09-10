Buffalo Girls stay unbeaten in another convincing win

The Villages High School girls swim team continued its dominant start to the season Thursday afternoon. While it wasn’t the record-setting performance the Buffalo put on last week, the win was equally convincing, 130-40 over Mount Dora at the Laurel Manor sports pool.
“Everything’s kind of just clicking into place,” said junior Hannah Kennedy. “The girls have a really good community and we’re so uplifting of each other and it helps to get a good atmosphere for improvement. I know that that always helps and everyone’s always cheering for each other, so it gives a lot of positivity to achieve your personal records.”
The VHS girls took first place in all 11 events and the top two in several, making it impossible for the Hurricanes to even come close to competing with the Buffalo.
