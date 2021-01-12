Buffalo girls soccer falls to Knights in home finale

If last Thursday’s match was a signal of how far The Villages High School girls soccer team has come since the end of 2020, Monday night’s highlighted how far they still have to go.
The Buffalo fell 8-0 to Class 7A East Ridge (Clermont) in their home finale at The H.G. Morse Range. Even in a stark result, though, head coach Madison Taylor was able to find positives.
“There were times when we broke down and, when you break down against a team of that strength, they capitalize on it,” Taylor said, “but there were some really good times where we were able to stop the through-balls like we’d been working on.”
Most of those times came in the first 20 minutes of the game, when the Buffalo played close with the Knights, who came into the contest ranked 35th in the country by MaxPreps. East Ridge scored in the 12th minute but that was the lone score at the first half water break.
