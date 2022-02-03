Buffalo girls cruise to 4A-District 5 soccer title

Amelia Goller played several positions for The Villages High School girls soccer team this season. And, wherever head coach Brian Rausch put her, she was effective.
She had never played striker, though, so the sophomore was surprised when she found herself in that spot in a championship match Wednesday night.
“I was really nervous because I’d never played there before,” Goller said.
“I was really hoping to get one (goal).”
She scored two, doubling her season total to help The Villages to a 6-0 win over Leesburg at the H.G. Morse Range to claim the Class 4A-District 5 title.
