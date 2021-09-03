Buffalo girls break school records, defeat Rattlers

The names Kylie James, Lauren Grinnell, Bethany Lartigue and Abby Justinger have been in The Villages High School swim team’s record book so long, they may as well have been carved in stone. That foursome owned the school record for the 200 yard medley relay for 10 years and three of them still hold individual records.
“That’s the all-time team,” said head coach Jacqui Mitchell.
Well, maybe not anymore.
The mark of 2 minutes and 3.25 seconds that group set in November of 2011 finally fell Thursday afternoon when Ava Ehinger, Hannah Kennedy, Lara Braganza and Alina Hoang swam the event in 2 minutes and 1.02 seconds during the Buffalo’s home meet against Belleview at the Laurel Manor sports pool.
