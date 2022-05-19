For the first time in the history of The Villages SC, the Buffalo are 1-0.
Despite the club’s success, the team had never won a USL League Two season opener. That changed Wednesday night with a 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay United at the Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay.
“It’s always good to come out of a game with a win because the first game is always hard,” head coach Anderson DaSilva said. “We practice but, to play two halves of 45 minutes at high intensity, especially with the emotions of the first game, I’m pleased with the result.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.