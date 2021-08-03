Buffalo Football opens fall camp

The Villages High School football team was ready for its first practice of the new season.
Even if Mother Nature wasn’t.
The smiles flashed, the yells carried and the energy was palpable Monday afternoon at VHS, as the Buffalo held their first official practice of the 2021 fall campaign.
VHS, which finished 6-1 overall in a pandemic-shortened season a year ago, was able to hit the practice field for roughly 75 minutes, before a round of seasonal afternoon thunderstorms washed out the rest of the season-opening workout.
